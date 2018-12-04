Refuge Christmas ads contain shocking twist

A hard-hitting campaign from charity Refuge highlights the devastating reality of domestic violence, in a series of cleverly written reversible poems

By

<img class=”alignnone wp-image-119846 size-full” src=”https://s3-eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/centaur-wp/creativereview/prod/content/uploads/2018/12/refuge-three–e1543929099991.jpg” alt=”” width=”1200″ height=”1624″ />

Domestic abuse charity Refuge has a history of <a href=”https://www.creativereview.co.uk/surprise-odd-shock-refuge-uses-advertising-spread-messages/”>using shock in its campaigns</a>, both to reach victims that may need support but also to compete for the public’s attention. Its new Christmas campaign, created by McCann Bristol continues this trend, by creating a series of poems with a twist.

The print and poster campaign features as series apparently warm festive poems. But read backwards, they paint chilling scenes of domestic violence.

