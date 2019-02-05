A new McDonald’s campaign from TWBA/Paris uses moody rain-soaked photographs of Paris to tempt customers into ordering in when bad weather keeps them homebound

TWBA/Paris‘ latest for the fast food brand is a campaign which focuses on the reliability of the McDelivery service. Cityscapes shot through rain-soaked windows hope to remind customers that “when it rains, there is nothing like staying at home and getting a McDonald’s delivery.”

The agency has been responsible for many witty poster campaigns for McDonald’s France. A few recent campaigns, like this one, have done away with the food entirely to focus instead on other aspects of the brand attributes and service. In one campaign sparkly city lights reminded users about the chain’s late opening hours and in another case of extreme minimalism, McDonald’s signature packaging took centre stage.