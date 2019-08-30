TBWA\Paris and 3D animator Matthieu Braccini have transformed the process of bringing an Egg McMuffin to life in a series of oddly satisfying gifs

TBWA\Paris has pulled off the impressive feat of making processed food look beautiful in its campaign for McDonald’s all-day breakfast menu in France.

The agency worked with 3D animator Matthieu Braccini on a series of gifs that show different elements of making the fast food chain’s famed Egg McMuffin.

They depict everything from slicing and toasting muffins to perfectly cylindrical poached eggs and layers of orange hued American cheese.

Braccini has compiled a director’s cut video of the gifs, which have been running on the brand’s Facebook page, featuring a similarly alluring, ASMR-style audio by French electronic music producer Adrobski.

TBWA\Paris has developed a knack for adding an extra layer of beauty to the McDonald’s offering – the agency’s previous work for the fast food chain includes impressionistic ads for its McDelivery service, and a minimalist wayfinding campaign using its instantly recognisable french fries.

Credits:

Agency: TBWA\PARIS

ECDs: Benjamin Marchal, Faustin Claverie

Creative Director: Maud Poilpré

Creative Lead: Nicolas Barrès

3D Illustrator: Matthieu Braccini

Sound: Adrobski