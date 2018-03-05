McDonald’s ads use golden arches for wayfinding

Simple and elegant new poster campaign from McDonald’s Canada features parts of the brand’s iconic logo used to direct motorists to the nearest McDonald’s outlet.

Posters directing hungry customers to restaurants just off a motorway are rarely the most considered pieces of advertising, and can therefore often look a bit of a mess, even for major brands.

It was this insight that gave ad agency Cosette in Canada the idea to create a more stylish billboard for McDonald’s, which uses sections of the distinctive golden arches logo to point drivers in the right direction.

