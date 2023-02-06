New McDonald’s France ads focus on the brand’s iconic products

Created to promote its McDelivery service, the ads showcase the brand’s Big Mac, French Fries and Sundae in an unusual fashion

When you’re hungry, everything makes you think of food. The new poster campaign from TBWA\Paris for McDonald’s France leans into this premise by subtly inserting its core menu items into the entrance doors of various buildings (underlining, of course, that McDonald’s will deliver to your door).

Shot by photographer Aurélien Chauvaud, this is the latest poster campaign from the fast food brand which uses elegance and charm to sell its delivery offering. In France, this has included rainy day imagery to demonstrate why you might order in, while the UK has opted for minimalist graphics to stand out.

Despite the varying styles, the posters all exude a quiet confidence that you’ll pick up their subtle visual cues. It may be a long-running campaign approach, but frankly we can’t get enough of it.

Credits:

Agency: TBWA\Paris

ECDs: Benjamin Marchal, Faustin Claverie

Art Directors: Cyrielle Declarey, Pauline Senechault

Photographer: Aurélien Chauvaud