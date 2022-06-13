McDonald’s continues its minimalist mission in new print ads

The latest posters focus on the McDelivery service, and continue the bold, simple style that we’ve come to expect from the brand

Created by Leo Burnett London, the latest UK campaign for McDonald’s features the fast food brand’s distinctive products – including the Big Mac, a gherkin, a strawberry milkshake, and fries – in a stripped-back illustrative style.

It is a look that we’ve come to expect from the brand, and which follows campaigns including its previous work for McDelivery and also its packaging redesign, introduced last year.

In this new campaign, the posters feature subtle location pins to emphasise the home delivery service, accompanied with copy simply stating ‘we deliver’.

The continued use of bold, elegant illustration certainly stands out in a sea of fast food brands showing close-up images of burgers etc, and unsurprisingly is appealing to the creative teams working on the brand, according to ECD Mark Elwood.

“The iconicity of McDonald’s distinct brand assets built up over decades is unrivalled,” he says. “It’s proving catnip to our creative departments craft instincts, playing around with minimal branding to still deliver some truly iconic work.”

Credits:

Agency: Leo Burnett London

Global CCO: Chaka Sobhani

ECD: Mark Elwood

Creative Directors: Andrew Long, James Millers

Creative/Art Director: Joe Miller

Art Director/Illustrator: David Allen

Designer: Cat Burrell