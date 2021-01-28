Meatable’s new branding pitches cultivated meat as ‘the new natural’

Studio Koto has given the cultivated meat company a facelift that ditches both industrial farming and stuffy labs in favour of animals retiring in a rural idyll

By

Cultivated meat might ordinarily bring to mind sterile lab environments and the idea that a scientist has been poking around with your food. However, design studio Koto’s new branding for cultivated meat brand Meatable – which uses samples from an unharmed cow or pig to produce meat – aims to show that this is simply ‘the new natural’.

The visual identity puts animals and nature front and centre, from the idyllic photography right down to the natural colour palette inspired in part by farm animal breeds. Meanwhile, photos of the (human) team have been spotlighted in the way you might expect farmers to be, in a bid to do away with the stuffy scientist image.

Since sustainable and plant-based alternatives in the food market generally have to work harder to allay doubts over either how tasty or authentic they are, Koto also gave Meatable’s new wordmark a ‘stamp’ execution in a drive to reinforce its credentials.

Meatable image of a cow

The concept knitting together Koto’s new visual language for Meatable evolved from the premise that animals that aren’t eaten can instead retire in peace in fields.

The idea led them to vintage holiday cards as a key reference point, drawing inspiration from elements such as typography, framing, illustration and overall art direction seen on postcards gathered from Europe and the US. Along with snappy, informative one-liners, the studio also borrowed cues from 60s longform advertising as a way of doubling down on those nostalgic reference points.

Meatable website

koto.studio; meatable.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham