Meet ANNA, the app that helps creatives keep on top of their finances

An acronym for Absolutely No-Nonsense Admin, ANNA uses artificial intelligence to help freelancers and small agencies with admin tasks such as invoicing. Here, Michael Wolff tells us about creating a friendly identity for the finance start-up

Designer Michael Wolff and NB Studio have teamed up to create the branding for a new app that aims to help small creative businesses and freelancers manage their finances and save time on admin.

ANNA – which stands for Absolutely No-Nonsense Admin – is a subscription-based fintech start-up targeted at freelance creatives and small and medium sized businesses such as design studios, architects, independent cafés and breweries.

