Melbourne screen culture museum unveils bold branding

As the Australian Centre for the Moving Image enters a new era, the museum has revealed a fresh look created by design studio North

The Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI), based in Melbourne, temporarily shuttered last year to allow for an ambitious refurbishment worth $40 million AUD. After some inevitable delays this year due to Covid-19, the redevelopment is now set to be revealed in early 2021.

When the museum reopens, it will have a fresh look devised by UK design agency North, which will complete ACMI’s transformation from its beginnings as a local film centre in the 1940s to the most visited museum of its kind.

At the heart of the identity is a distinctive new wordmark, which is squared off at the edges for an impactful boxy effect that lends itself well to a grid system. The ‘m’ subtly calls to mind the shape of a video cassette, and makes for a far more memorable logotype than its somewhat corporate predecessor. A new typeface, Px Grotesk, has also been introduced to the suite to be used across all touchpoints.

North worked closely with ACMI’s in-house design team on the identity, which features a streamlined colour palette that enhances the vibrant imagery used across the museum’s cultural programme. The update comes with revamped signage, merchandise and campaign assets, as well as a new website created by Liquorice and internal wayfinding by Büro North.

The new identity coincides with the launch of an online exhibition, along with the announcement that when the ACMI reopens its doors, it will roll out a new approach that incorporates digital into the museum experience.

The lean towards digital gave impetus for a greater focus on video content and animation in the visual identity system, which feels especially appropriate for a museum dedicated to moving image work.

With the promise that there will be something for people at home, as well as in a physical and digital capacity within the museum space, ACMI looks set for the post-Covid arts world – with a fresh look to boot.

northdesign.co.uk; acmi.net.au