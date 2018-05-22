Mental health zine Swirl’s visually alluring take on self-help guides

The booklet has been conceived and written by mental health nurse Andy Walton, with design by Studio Moross and collage-style illustrations by Nate Kitch

Society has never been more anxious. Or rather, we have never been as open about our struggles with mental health as we are today. In the UK alone, there are currently more than 10 million people suffering from anxiety. As mental health has become less of a taboo subject, discussions around it have also spawned a huge number of resources and guides ranging from medical journals and blogs to self-help books.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk