Misfits actor Lauren Socha stars as a local DJ with her sights set on Ibiza superclubs in this humorous music video, directed by Eoin Glaister

Eoin Glaister’s music video for Mentis’ recent track Excuses charts the highs and lows of trying to become an Ibiza DJ, in witty fashion.

The video’s protagonist is played by Lauren Socha, known for her blunt yet ultimately endearing turn as Kelly Bailey in teen drama Misfits. Socha taps into the same energy for the role of DJ Debs, who swears at seagulls and seems perpetually grouchy, but also invites sympathy as she scrapes by on bookings for local kids’ parties and wedding dos.

The video follows Debs playing in front of a carwash and the near-empty restaurant where she also works as a waitress, while also dealing with a talking pasty that is particularly discouraging of her ambitions.

However, it’s a children’s party that marks the final straw, specifically someone telling her to “just play Baby Shark”. It’s an insult to Debs who stands by the fact she doesn’t take requests. Her booker comes up trumps though and lands her the gig she always wanted – sort of.

Credits:

Director: Eoin Glaister

Production company: Stink Films