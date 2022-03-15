To the metaverse and beyond

Brands that are confused about how to place themselves in the metaverse would be wise to look to Gens A and Z to show them the way

By

Reality as we know it is changing. We’re living in a time when you can experience zero gravity without jetting into space, own a virtual possession that costs more than its physical form, and teleport into the office while remaining at home. The virtual world is no longer a game – it is seeping into our everyday lives. And now the dawn of a new digital era is propelling the world into the metaverse. It may be a huge adjustment for many, and some may reject the notion, but for Gen Alpha and Gen Z, the metaverse is the future.

Hanging out with friends in Roblox, spending pocket money on new virtual outfits, and creating bespoke digital assets – welcome to Gen A and Gen Z’s current daily happenings. Eleven-year-old Colin from California racks up roughly 15 hours of gameplay a week, when he will “both message and talk to friends in games”. A few of the titles he spends time in include Minecraft, Fortnite and Forza.

In a November 2021 article published in the New York Times, eight-year-old Anton spoke fondly about the life he created in Roblox: “You make your own rules. You can ride motorcycles, own a house, throw a party. You can get a job as an ­eight-year-old.” My seven-year-old niece Evie says she loves the building aspect of Minecraft and that her “imagination can go wild” in what she creates. My 10-year-old niece Sophie echoes the personalised and creative sentiment of being able to build in gaming worlds, noting the freedom it offers her: “I get to do my own thing instead of someone ­telling me what to do.”

Graphic of Nikeland on Roblox
Top: Roblox Vans World. Image courtesy Vans; Above: Nikeland on Roblox. Image courtesy Nike

Microsoft’s recent plans to acquire games company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion and Take-Two Interactive buying Zynga games for $12.7 billion show the market worth of gaming – as does the rapid growth in branded tie-ups in games.

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham