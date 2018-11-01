Michael Bierut’s typographic take on the music of Justin Timberlake

The Pentagram partner has collaborated with Timberlake on the design of his new autobiography, which includes over 30 different typefaces and photos from the actor and singer’s personal collection

It’s safe to say that Michael Bierut is bringin sexy back with his latest project. The Pentagram Partner has worked on the design of a new autobiography from none other than the singing superstar that is Justin Timberlake.

Bierut and his Associate Designer Britt Cobb worked closely with the singer on the book’s design, along with Harper Design, Timberlake’s Creative Director David Cho and his long-term photographer Rachael Yarbrough (who also happens to be his cousin).

