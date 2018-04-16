Milka launches tasty limited edition board game

While most brands are trying to get customers to play with them online, Milka is actively encouraging families to get away from their screens, and instead spend quality time together playing its new limited edition board game, Biscuit Run.

Milka’s new board game Biscuit Run provides everything you might want from a traditional board game, with added tasty chocolate treats.

Created by Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, the game has the appearance of Cluedo yet without any of its murderous elements. Instead, players have to move around ‘Lilaberg cottage’ searching for biscuits that have been strewn about the place, with the winner being the one who finds the most.

