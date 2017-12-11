Milton Glaser takes on Trumpism via three new posters for the NYC subway

The revered New York designer has designed three posters that directly address aspects of Donald Trump’s policies to date and which will go on display across the NYC subway system

Milton Glaser is the latest designer to create a series of poster for the New York-based School of Visual Arts’ Underground Images campaign, which has been running since the late 1960s.

The ongoing series features contributors from the school’s current and former design faculty and has included work by designers Ivan Chermayeff, Edel Rodriguez, Paula Scher and Tom Geismar.

