The best minimalist photography from around the world

Sparse and stripped back imagery is the order of the day at the Minimalist Photography Awards, which this year gives its highest accolade to Allen Koppe’s On Route series of architectural snaps

By

It’s the third edition of the awards, set up by BNW Minimalism magazine and judged by a jury of working photographers, as well as representatives from the British Journal of Photography and the Griffin Museum of Photography.

This year saw people from over 39 different countries submit work to the award, which covers several categories including landscape, architecture, portrait and abstract.

As you’d expect for an award celebrating minimalism, the winning images are beautifully austere, ranging from shots of birds in murmuration and photos of eerily empty swimming pools, through to towering buildings and lone cabins in the snow.

Australian photographer Allen Koppe takes home the title of Minimalist Photographer of the Year 2021 – which also comes with a $2,000 prize – for his On Route series, which depicts concrete walls and buildings, devoid of inhabitants or passersby.

North Dakota Winter by Sandra Herber, which came first in Architecture
Pools From Above by Brad Walls, which came first place in the Aerial category
Image from Allen Koppe’s On Route series

Empty buildings in general feature heavily in this year’s crop of winners, unsurprisingly considering the on-off lockdowns of the past 12 months, however winners have also trained their lenses on people and animals.

Mick Moore, member of the jury and creative director at the British Journal of Photography, fittingly describes the awarded photographs as “a set of artists who refuse to be overwhelmed by the ‘visual noise’ that surrounds them”.

Pools From Above by Brad Walls

minimalistphotographyawards.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham