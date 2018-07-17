MINI’s Head of Design on process, people and personalisation

We meet Oliver Heilmer, Head of Design for MINI, to talk design process, what he looks for in designers on his team and the trends and ideas shaping the car of the future

By

Oliver Heilmer, 43, was appointed Head of Design for MINI in September 2017. Previously, he had headed up Designworks, the independent BMW-owned agency with offices in California, Shanghai and Munich and, prior to that, held various design positions at BMW.

Jobs

View more

HEAD OF CONTENT

London

DIGITAL MANAGER

London