A new exhibition is asking what 2020 means to you

The team at short film app Minute Shorts has curated a selection of six films that sum up summertime in the Covid-19 era

Cast your mind back to the beginning of this year and none of us could have predicted the strangeness that has come to define summer 2020.

Short film app Minute Shorts is tapping into the highs and lows of this year in its latest offline event, a summer film exhibition showcasing the moments that have kept us apart and brought us together during this time.

Running from September 19-20 at Sook in central London, the show features six short films curated by the Minute Shorts team, along with insights from the filmmakers about their making.

Unsurprisingly, a number of the films focus on the negative impact of the pandemic on people. In Pandemic, directing duo Pedro and James speak to friends around the world about the harsh truths coronavirus has forced them to confront, while Movement in Stillness by Anna Fearon explores the mental and physical imprisonment of lockdown through dance.

Others take a more uplifting approach, such as Anthony Rubinstein in There’s Something Going Around, which captures the Great British Public’s keep calm and carry on attitude – exemplified by our commitment to orderly supermarket queues and incessant memes.

Find out more about A Minute Shorts Summer Film Exhibition and book tickets here; minuteshorts.co.uk