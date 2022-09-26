Molly Hawkins on building musical worlds

Creative director to one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Harry Styles, Molly Hawkins’ career has been forged out of building human connections, taking risks, and a commitment to the creative process

By

The evolution of Harry Styles is fascinating, even by global megastar standards. From the outset, he has undergone a series of chameleon-like transformations – from being a contestant on the X Factor during the show’s heyday, to helping One Direction become the biggest boyband on the planet. Nowadays, he is better known for his stellar solo career (his latest release, Harry’s House, has recently been nominated for a Mercury Prize); his gender fluid fashion sense; and even his acting skills, as he stars in Olivia Wilde’s hotly discussed thriller, Don’t Worry Darling.

Styles’ seemingly unstoppable rise can be put down to his distinct creative vision as much as his musical talent. As his creative director, Molly Hawkins plays a vital role in allowing him to be the architect of this vision, having worked alongside the singer and the rest of his tight-knit team on all three of his solo albums to date.

So how do you end up becoming creative director to one of the world’s biggest pop stars? In Hawkins’ case, the seeds were planted back in the early 2000s, when she decided to drop out of her history degree and move to New York. “When I got to New York I realised I didn’t know what the fuck I wanted from my life. I’d always imagined myself in politics, but at that point in America you couldn’t be an open drug-using bisexual DJ and get elected, so I considered that path closed,” she says.

Black and white photograph of Molly Hawkins, creative director to Harry Styles
Top: Cover of Harry Styles’ self-titled debut album; Above: Portrait of Molly Hawkins by Maria José Govea

More from CR

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Why we need more creatives in the C-Suite

Are creatives the missing piece of the executive puzzle? We talk to David Droga about his first year as CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Song and explore why creative leaders should be installed at the top table

Still image of a 2D animation in It's a Brum Ting, showing an angry red bull stood on top of a Birmingham landmark

Why mixed media ads are having a moment

A growing number of campaign films are bringing together different animation studios with contrasting styles. We look at why this approach has found favour recently – and how it can be a great way of showcasing new talent

Inside the VFX talent crisis

The VFX industry has been hit by talent shortages, leaving crews under-resourced and over-stretched. We speak to four facilities – DNEG, Coffee & TV, Framestore and Cheat – about what’s led to the recruitment issues in the UK and what can be done to remedy them

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Atalanta Cover by Micaela Alcaino

Micaela Alcaino on the complexity of book cover design

Market researcher, avid reader, trend analyst, social media strategist – the modern book designer wears many hats, says multi-award-winning Micaela Alcaino, who’s capitalising on a renewed interest in beautiful covers. And she always reads the manuscript

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON