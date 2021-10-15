Devils embark on a journey of self-discovery in Moon Panda’s music video

Simona Mehandzhieva’s animated video for music duo Moon Panda’s new song follows the journey of two separated devils and their cat

By

Denmark-based music duo Moon Panda have released their new song Vacationer, complete with an animated music video by London-based animator Simona Mehandzhieva. With the demonic characters and intensely saturated world, the animation sits somewhere in the same universe as Polly Nor and Adventure Time, with a dialled up use of striking graphics throughout. The story follows the two devils who have separated – one is surrounded by memories from the past, while the other journeys out into the world. The question is: will they be reunited?

Mehandzhieva grew up in Bulgaria “glued to the TV screen watching wacky animations”, like Powerpuff Girls, Ed, Edd and Eddy, Cow and Chicken, and Scooby Doo. In her own animation practice, she has introduced these cues to mythological influences. “The references in my work have been accumulated and inspired by various mythologies such as Greek and Latin, Eastern European, Norse, biblical and theological stories,” she explains. Think witches, shtrigas (mythological Albanian witches) and devils dancing in the night “with a hot cauldron boiling in the middle”.

Mehandzhieva strives for her work to be “a visual feast of madness” that “also celebrates characters who are often shunned by society. Nevertheless they are these extravagant beacons of colour, sass and noise. I want to represent the misunderstood creatures of the night, the ‘weirdos’ that don’t fit, the ones that no longer will be sidekicks.”

When she first Moon Panda’s song Vacationer, she felt an instinctive response. “I immediately felt this longing to go home, but being far away, on a never-ending journey. After that the characters themselves started to materialise – Red Devil and Blue Devil. We’d watch RD sit in his colourful home, surrounded by photographs of the past, while BD is on this epic voyage with seemingly no purpose at all.”

Mehandzhieva was approached by the band and they discussed ideas over Zoom. The animator recalls being hungover that day, and told them all about the idea she envisioned – of a devil floating on a boat being chased by a sea serpent. Luckily they were behind the idea.

The animator had a tight deadline but enjoyed the process of watching it all come together incrementally. “I had a month to finish it and I relied a lot on illustrative shots where the backgrounds would guide the viewer through the story and would allow them to really feel the song and the lyrics. It was very important to find that balance between visuals and music and not let either one suffocate the other,” she says.

“The core of the video is that overwhelming feeling of not only being lost in this gigantic world, but trying to work out who you are,” Mehandzhieva explains. While the journeys might be different, longing for home is a fairly universal feeling. “Home isn’t necessarily a house or a flat, sometimes home is a Red Devil and an annoying black cat waiting for you to come back.

“I have known both sides of the coin. I have been a Red Devil who even though was hurt by a loved one would forgive them and accept them back. I have also been a Blue Devil – far away, distant, but knowing that I will come back home again. As for the black cat, I always thought of the cat as my friends; the people who no matter how down you are, will always annoy you to the point where they cheer you up.”

simoname.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

How I Got Here: Daniel Liévano

The artist and author delves into his philosophically minded approach to creativity, including the importance of solitude and his attempt to translate the metaphorical “magic” of Haruki Murakami

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Inside the fantastical world of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is ripping up the music rulebook with his rap-country-pop sound, gender-bending style and eye-catching creative output. As he releases his debut album, we look at how the artist brings his unique vision to life

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham