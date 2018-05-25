Artist and designer Morag Myerscough has worked with local groups across Sussex to examine the rich subject of ‘belonging’, with the resulting artworks being exhibited on a bandstand that will tour the county this summer

Belonging is a subject that designer and artist Morag Myerscough has long been fascinated by, so when she was commissioned by the Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft to create a project in response to the work of artist, activist and nun Corita Kent, it was a natural choice to examine the theme.