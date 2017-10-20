More minimalism from McDonald’s

New McDonald’s France campaign from TBWA\Paris takes minimalism to new extremes by doing away with the food entirely

Many of McDonald’s recent campaigns, particularly those for France, have had a stripped-back, minimal aesthetic. Now TBWA\Paris has revealed a new set of minimalistic posters, which follow the popular sparkly Open Late campaign, launched just last month.

The three posters in this campaign feature just the packaging of the brand’s three archetypal products – the Big Mac, the Nuggets and the French Fries. The brand takes minimalism to a new extreme with these posters which are devoid of any text, or even the actual product; just a few lonely crumbs.

Credits: Client: McDonald’s, Agency: TBWA\Paris, ECDs: Benjamin Marchal & Faustin Claverie, Art Director: Margaux Chalard, Photographer: Florent Tanet, Photofinisher: Xavier Cariou @Artifices