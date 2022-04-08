Photograph of Morphy Richards posters showing a stand mixer next to whipped cream designed by Otherway

New Morphy Richards branding is a tale of two halves

Otherway has created an identity full of contrasts for the British appliances brand, which emphasises the personalities of its two founders, as well as the dual role of our homes today

By

Founded in 1936, electrical appliances brand Morphy Richards has been a staple of many British homes for the best part of 100 years. Yet its brand vision hadn’t necessarily translated as it expanded around the world.

“Morphy Richards is historically a British brand that over the years has grown globally. As this growth happened, the meaning of the brand became inconsistent across markets. From the UK, to China, to Australia, what Morphy Richards stood for became diluted and as a result there was no longer a clear and consistent message,” explains Otherway founder Jono Holt.

Tasked with helping the business “see fundamental change”, Otherway set about identifying the brand’s point of view on the world and making it relevant to a new generation of consumers.

Morphy Richards Otherway branding

The radical change that Morphy Richards was after meant that “everything was on the table”, Holt says – including its wordmark. The old bubbly wordmark will have been incredibly familiar to British households, so the new iteration marks a clear fork in the road – not least because it uses two different lettering styles, crafted with the help of lettering artist Alec Tear. This plays into the idea at the heart of the new branding that centres on its two founders, product engineer Donal Morphy and salesman Charles Richards, whose personalities informed the mix of a clean sans-serif and the playful serif in the new wordmark.

“The new wordmark is designed to capture the positive tension that has always sat at the heart of the business,” Holt explains. “The engineer and the salesman. The right brain and the left brain. The rational and the emotional. This juxtaposition of two personalities is represented in the differentiated fonts but somehow work in harmony.”

Photograph of an outdoor Morphy Richards advertisement featuring brand identity design by Otherway

Those contrasts are at the heart of the new brand concept, Happiness Engineered, and play out across the wider identity as well as the packaging design, which blends technical drawings with product imagery.

“It’s not often that you can find an idea to a brand that is so genuinely true to their legacy but also relevant for the future. Happiness Engineered is such a simple idea it becomes very clear to see how it can be followed across every channel. The contradictions in the brand therefore set the brief for everything to follow. From tone of voice to packaging to product design,” Holt says.

A set of illustrations has also been created by Alec Doherty, which Holt says will “run across the whole brand and are key to bringing Morphy Richards’ personality to life”, from online environments to packaging. He says “they have a lovely British character to them. A sense of humour.” The lifestyle photography has been given a stylish update in terms of art direction, too.

As our homes are set to remain a place of both work and play for many people, balancing feeling and functionality seems like a proposition that’s fit for the future.

Photograph of three outdoor Morphy Richards advertisements for a coffee maker, showing brand identity design by Otherway
Toaster in a social media post designed for Morphy Richards by Otherway
Photograph of two posters showing a Morphy Richards toaster next to an image of buttery toast
Photograph of a Morphy Richards social media post designed by Otherway
Morphy Richards branding by Otherway
Photograph of Morphy Richards packaging for an iron designed by Otherway

otherway.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why pet food is having a design moment

In the past decade the pet food market has transformed: traditional kibble is out in the cold and a new breed of innovative, design-friendly brands represent our evolving relationship with our furry friends

Simon Buckley Not Quite Light Hulme Manchester

Is it still possible for creatives to sell out?

“We’ve been trying to sell out for years. Nobody’s buying,” Jerry Garcia famously said. With increasing collaborations between artists and ‘the establishment’ is the notion of selling out obsolete? And did it ever even exist in the first place?

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

MULTIMEDIA DESIGNER

London

LEAD GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Huddersfield