Mother Design’s branding for Peerspace is inspired by its users

The branding works to help Peerspace stand out from the crowd with a bold, type-based approach

By
All images: Peerspace, Mother Design

Since 2014, Peerspace has been opening doors to rentable spaces in cities across the world, from photo studios to meeting rooms to bars. The network allows users to hold personal and professional events in unique locations and community is at the heart of the business. 

To communicate this better, Peerspace enlisted the skills of Mother Design to create new branding inspired by the company’s customers, who range from photographers, filmmakers, event planners, content creators and more. 

“Peerspace has operated the largest and most successful peer-owned marketplace for booking venues and spaces. At the time they came to Mother Design, the landscape had become more crowded and indistinguishable making it harder to stand out and communicate why people should choose Peerspace,” explains the studio. 

Peerspace’s old logo
Peerspace’s new logo, The Stack

The main challenge for Mother Design was what most digital-led brands face in a busy market: comparison to those who came before them. “The easiest way to describe who Peerspace is was to say: ‘The Airbnb for hourly rentals’. While being compared to Airbnb is not a bad thing, it does immediately take away the uniqueness of what Peerspace is,” says Mother Design.

“So, our brief was to help them redefine and express who they are, what they do and what they stand for in a way that is relevant, memorable and timeless. In short, develop a brand strategy, tone of voice and design system that is recognisable and would inspire hosts and guests to choose Peerspace.”

Peerspace’s previous branding

The studio decided to step away from the previously muted logo and branding towards something more dynamic, by embracing space – Peerspace’s core offering – and motion. For instance, the logotype has been called ‘The Stack’ and takes the eye on a journey up and down, left to right and zigzagging in the square of space it occupies. 

The wordmark adopts a similarly bold approach and is inspired by historic analogue poster printing. The ‘P’ icon is simple and minimal, but slightly angled to mimic the opening of “a door to endless possibility”.   

A punchy purple has been brought into Peerspace’s colour palette along with black, white and neutral tones. “We knew we needed a single colour to aid in brand recognition, so we landed on our primary brand colour, Peerspace Purple,” says the team. “It blends the brand’s two previous colours to create a vivid hue that both references Peerspace’s history and boldly stands out amongst the tech-y aesthetic of its competition.” 

Mother Design also used Social, a typeface by Dinamo, across the branding. “Friendly, robust, and full of personality, it stands out from a crowd of geometric sans serifs – it’s nearly the typographic equivalent of a Peerspace listing,” they note. 

Peerspace’s previous landing page
Peerspace’s new landing page

Photography also plays a role in visualising the three key aspects of the Peerspace experience, “the space, the process and the result”, to authentically represent what Peerspace makes possible, and how they do it. 

“All together, our intent with each aspect of the visual identity was to not just represent the Peerspace platform, but even more importantly, what makes it special: its users, and the extraordinary things they achieve,” says Mother Design.

motherdesign.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Onoe Caponoe, Red Planet; Director: Mikey Bharj (still)

Music videos of the year 2022

This year’s been largely about tech when it comes to music videos: we’ve seen deepfakery, AI (of course), some stunning CG to replicate a zoetrope, and a surprising appearance from the humble pager

Trends of 2022: The year in tech

Changes swept through the tech sector this year, leaving a trail of uncertainty across social media, cryptocurrency, and the creative workforce – but opportunity in some corners, too

Games of the year 2022

Horror, horticulture, cats, religion, power-washing … whatever your niche interest, there was a game for you in 2022. We look at ten of our favourites from the last 12 months

Photography Annual 2022

Welcome to Creative Review’s Photography Annual, where a selection panel of industry experts have picked the most prominent work of the past year

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LOUGHBOROUGH

JUNIOR DESIGNER

LONDON

ARTWORKER

WIGAN