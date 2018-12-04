Moving short film Uki tackles the environment and isolation

Recent graduates Ieuan Lewis and George Warren’s co-directed short animation film was chosen as one of 13 shorts for the Animation 2018 Programme, founded by BFI and supported by BBC Four

Recent Kingston School of Art grads Ieuan Lewis and George Warren’s co-directed short animation film has been chosen as one of thirteen shorts for BFI’s Animation 2018 Programme, which is supported by BBC Four.

Described by Lewis as “a dark comedy about companionship, loneliness, and pollution”, Uki is an important, and at times bleak, reminder of the environmental impact on indigenous people.

