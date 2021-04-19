New book High Grade is a colourful celebration of cannabis culture

London-based lifestyle brand Mr Nice has enlisted the help of creatives including Henrik Purienne and Rosie Matheson to mark this year’s 4/20 celebrations

By

Named in honour of the five Californian high school students in the 70s who met at the same time every day to go in search of an abandoned cannabis crop, 4/20 has long been a day of celebration for weed connoisseurs in the US.

While cannabis consumption is still illegal here, 4/20 has grown hand in hand with the UK’s burgeoning CBD market, which is forecast to be worth $440 million by 2023.

Ivo Janss

London-based lifestyle store Mr Nice is one of the brands that has been challenging perceptions of weed and elevating the modern cannabis experience in the UK – inspired by the work of counterculture icon and cannabis activist Howard Marks, aka Mr Nice.

To mark 4/20 this year, the brand has launched its new High Grade collection, featuring a limited edition smoking set, collectible handmade ashtray, and a book celebrating the art of cannabis culture.

Rosie Matheson

The book includes work by 20 artists, ranging from photographers such as Rosie Matheson and Henrik Purienne to designer Viktor H Studios.

In true 4/20 fashion, each page of the book also comes with a perforated edge so the artworks can be pulled out into 60 individual roaches.

Copies of the limited edition book will be auctioned off prior to the launch and all profits will go towards the drug law charity, Release.

High Grade retails at £25 and is available from mrnicelondon.com

