Good Reads: Munchies is a book about eating and being eaten

The delectable new publication from Scandi publisher Nuda focuses on our complex relationship with what we put in our mouths, and includes contributions from David Shrigley and Lykke Li

By

Food is a fundamental need for all of humankind, but it can also take the form of one of society’s utmost luxuries. Caviar for €20,000 a kilo or a dry slice of bread are both things we put in our mouth, either for necessity, or because we take pleasure in it.

With every culture having cultivated their own ways to eat, humanity has developed a complex relationship with food over the years. This topic is explored in depth in a new publication, Munchies, which is all about the ceremonies around eating.

The book is the latest release from Nuda, a Scandi avant-garde publisher that produces two hardback publications a year, each of which explores a different theme through visual culture and science. Previous editions have covered everything from motherhood to the beyond.

The process of bringing Munchies to life started in much the same way as Nuda’s previous editions: as a series of conversations between co-editor-in-chiefs Nora Arrhenius Hagdahl and Frida Vega Salomonsson.

“We always just sit at Frida’s place or talk over the phone and brainstorm back and forth what kind of world we want to spend the next six months in,” says Hagdahl.

“At the time when we started working on the book, we were in the middle of the pandemic and the only way to hang out with friends or just socialise had become over dinner, so naturally it felt like a growing interest. Food can be so many things, comfy, sexy, luxurious, sad or just delicious, and it’s a thing that everybody has a strong connection to.”

The publication features interviews with Lykke Li about her relationship with alcohol and David Shrigley about his wife’s homegrown vegetables, while Honey Dijon gets into conversation with fellow DJ Kornél Kovács about the best restaurants they visited when they were touring the world pre-pandemic.

It also explores Wolfgang Tillmans’ foodie still-lifes, how the pandemic has limited our lives to the domestic sphere, the do’s and don’ts of dinner table etiquette, and even more niche subjects such as cannibalism.

“Hopefully it is both a bit of fun, a bit of smart and a bit of beautiful,” says Salomonsson. “In the book, we’ve invited artists, philosophers, designers, superstars, scientists, eccentrics, families and strangers to contribute their knowledge on the subject, so I think there is really something for everybody in there.”

Munchies is out now. Find out more and buy a copy here

Latest from CR

More from CR

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

How Aldi became Britain’s funniest supermarket

Social media sensation #FreeCuthbert is the latest example of how Aldi has used wit to appeal to customers and break through in a very crowded market. We speak to its long-time creative agency McCann UK about how the brand nails its relatable sense of humour

Does Design Twitter need a code of ethics?

Snarky comments do little to help the creative industry, but can Twitter be salvaged as a place for useful design discourse? Nicole Phillips and Craig Oldham discuss how to deal with negativity, and whether design Twitter needs a dose of online etiquette

Navigating a career as a self-taught creative

Photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and designer Jordi Ng both forged a career without a formal arts education. They reflect on how they learned their craft, coping with insecurity and what taking an alternative route has brought to their practice

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham