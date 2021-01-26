Musa Okwonga’s latest book comes with 1,000 rainbow covers

Every copy of In The End It Was All About Love, published by Rough Trade Books, is unique, thanks to its hand screen-printed jacket by Tommy Davidson-Hawley

The artist worked on the covers at his Leeds studio Prints of Thieves, which has made work for bands and musicians as well as designers and illustrators. Craig Oldham designed the jackets, and Davidson-Hawley blended coloured ink across sheets of paper before cutting them to size and then printing the text – meaning no two copies are the same.

In the book, Okwonga – who’s published poetry as well as two books about football – tells the story of a man travelling from Berlin to a village on the Uganda-Sudan border, in search of his roots.

Along the way Okwonga explores the many challenges of city life, the narrator’s experience of racism and thoughts on losing his father, as well as the difficulties of homecoming.

The 1,000 limited edition copies of In The End It Was All About Love are available via the Rough Trade Books online store, priced £11.99; roughtradebooks.com