My breakthrough moment: Elizabeth Goodspeed

The designer shares the story behind her first solo branding project – which channeled the Tupperware parties of the 70s – and how it kickstarted a philosophy of “radical client honesty”

By

This branding, for lunchware brand Inka, was the first project I ever did fully by myself. It was the first time I art directed something and the first time I did packaging, and this was the project that made me realise I had the capacity to go freelance.

At the time, I was working at RoAndCo. I’d done a dual degree in neuroscience and graphic design, graduated from that, then interned at Pentagram in New York. I went full time and was there for a little under three years, and then went to RoAndCo. I really liked Pentagram, but it had a very specific way of solving problems – which is very big type, lots of red, and lots of black. I wanted to do something on the other side and ended up at RoAndCo because I felt it would be a very different visual world.

So I did big studio with bold work, small studio with more bespoke delicate work, and in that time I’d started to figure out what my own style was, and had started to get a few enquiries – not enough that I could freelance, but enough that I was willing to try it and see.

