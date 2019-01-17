My breakthrough moment: Emily Forgot

The graphic artist has worked with Adidas and the BBC, as well as crafting her own surreal ceramics. Here, she discusses the excitement of creating her first window display for Selfridges, and why she tries to recapture that feeling in her work now

I designed my first window installation for Selfridges, Zoot Allure, back in 2008. I’d graduated around four years previously. In that time, I had done various internships at design studios, and one long stint at a studio in Manchester called Love.

I’d been fully freelance for around two years before the Selfridges job. I had worked with a few large editorial clients and advertising agencies, but working directly with the creative team at Selfridges was huge for me. It was both intimidating and incredibly exciting.