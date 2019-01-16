My breakthrough moment: Hassan Hajjaj
The Moroccan-born, British-based artist’s work examines being caught between two cultures, and mixes Western and Arabic influences. Here, he reflects on one of his first professional photos, and how it took on a life of its own post-9/11
I moved to the UK in 1973, after leaving school without qualifications at the age of 15. I was unemployed for about six or seven years and during that period I started doing lots of underground parties in London. Then I opened up a streetwear shop called RAP in 1984, which became a base for myself, my friends and lots of creative people I met, like stylists, video-makers and musicians. It was 1989 when I finally bought a camera and I would just go and shoot for myself, but I suppose that was the beginning of my photography career.
The idea for Gangs of Marrakesh first came in 1997. A friend of mine had an old riad in Marrakesh. He asked if I could help out at his place while he was away as a magazine was doing a fashion shoot there. During the shoot it dawned on me that all the designs were European, the models were European, even the stylists and make-up artists were European, and basically Morocco was just being used as a backdrop. I thought why not go and create something of my own, but using my friends instead of European models.
Join our community
This article is available only to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk