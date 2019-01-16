My breakthrough moment: Matt Willey

Distinctive literary title Zembla gave New York Times Magazine Art Director Matt Willey his first taste of the world of publishing

Zembla was launched and edited by Dan Crowe in 2003. I was working with Vince Frost at the time [at Frost Design] and Dan came to the studio with a single A4 sheet of paper, a fairly rough list of ideas for how a literary magazine might work. It was a very open brief.

Zembla still feels significant – in retrospect and only in a personal sense – because it was my first real magazine project.