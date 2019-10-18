My Happiest Project: Anna Ginsburg

Throughout October, we’re looking at the subject of happiness, and asking creatives to tell us about the projects they’ve most enjoyed working on. Here, filmmaker and animator Anna Ginsburg talks to CR about her first self-initiated film, Private Parts

The beauty of London-based filmmaker and animator Anna Ginsburg’s work is the consideration and thoughtfulness found within every project. Ginsburg’s visual aesthetic is adaptable and seems to evolve with each project, but the warmth and personality is what makes her work feel instantly recognisable. Over the last few years, Ginsburg has honed her skills and become an expert in combining different techniques and approaches, which has seen her work across traditional hand-drawn 2D stop motion, live action and digital imagery – sometimes blending these techniques together.

From animated documentaries to music videos, there is little difference between Ginsburg’s personal and commercial work, and that’s why people flock to her. Some career highlights include winning a Bafta at the New Talent Awards for her music video for Bombay Bicycle Club’s How Can You Swallow So Much Sleep?, directing two films for Selfridges, creating a series of shorts for Harrods, and if that wasn’t enough, she has also directed two short films released in honour of International Women’s Day 2018 and World Refugee Day 2019 respectively. Here Ginsburg tells us about the project that changed everything, an animated short she made for Channel 4’s Random Acts in 2016.