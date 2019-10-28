My happiest project: Henry Scholfield

Throughout October, we’re asking creatives to tell us about the projects they’ve most enjoyed working on. Fresh from winning big at the UK Music Video Awards, director Henry Scholfield talks about the video he created for Wiley’s summer banger Boasty

I was away at the time [the brief came in]. Me and my missus heard Boasty and we were like ‘Wow, that’s a wicked track’. When you get something like that it’s like someone giving you the best colouring-in book ever, so it’s actually fun coming up with ideas. I was supposed to be on holiday, but within half an hour I couldn’t help myself and I listened to it again.

I immediately had this idea in my head, which is pretty much what you see in the video, this idea of them folding up or scrumpling each other, and this transition technique which added into the vibe of oneupmanship. So I shot a little video test right there and then on holiday and then sent it in, and that’s pretty much what we did.