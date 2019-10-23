My happiest project: Linda Brownlee

Throughout October, we’re looking at the subject of happiness, and asking creatives to tell us about the projects they’ve most enjoyed working on. Here Linda Brownlee tells us about a personal series which took her on a road trip along Portugal’s southwest coast

Linda Brownlee’s work spans documentary, fashion and editorial. The Irish-born, London-based photographer is just as at home creating an intimate portrait of family life in Sicily or Hackney (see her projects iZii and The Parkers) as she is photographing celebrities for brands and magazines.

As well as shooting portraits of A-listers including Eddie Redmayne and Adele, Brownlee has worked on commercial projects for a wealth of high profile clients – including The New York Times, Miu Miu and Anthropologie. Her work has twice been featured in the National Portrait Gallery’s Photographic Portrait Prize exhibition and as well as directing short films, she has worked on moving image projects with Edie Campbell and Hans Ulrich Obrist. But her happiest project to date is a personal series inspired by the work of fashion designer Simone Rocha, which saw her embark on a two-week trip across Portugal’s rugged Atlantic coastline with her family.

All images from Linda Brownlee’s series Formations, which were published exclusively in AnOther