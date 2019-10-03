Throughout October, we’re looking at the subject of happiness, and asking creatives to tell us about the projects they’ve most enjoyed working on. Here, Pentagram Partner Natasha Jen talks to CR about the joy she found in a branding project for skincare company Venn

The Founder of Venn approached us around two years ago about creating an identity for it. He didn’t have a name for the brand, so we ended up naming it. We also did really comprehensive brand positioning, understanding the market – as you know, skincare is a really saturated space.

Personally, I’m a skincare junkie. It’s sort of my hobby. So to be able to work on, first of all, a skincare brand that has an incredible formula that is all organic, and that has such high standards for the product – that itself was really incredible for me. Prior to Venn, I had no experience in developing a brand in skincare, so that learning experience was just really satisfying.

The CEO was really the only person who we worked with in the entire process. He was really involved – at that time, he didn’t have a team. He was the founder but he was also the business developer; he was pretty much everything, aside from two scientists in Korea who he worked with to develop the product and formula.

I think that what makes this case very interesting is that he is actually managing the design. He understands the quality, he understands language, he understands aesthetics, so he’s able to actually drive the brand with the same quality that he developed with us, which I think is really incredible. Typically, when a brand grows, CEOs have other things to be busy with on a day-to-day basis – they focus a lot more on growth, on growing the team, growing the culture, which is what he’s doing as well. But then he really sees design as a critical component in the brand building, and he really treats it with a lot of care and love.