My Happiest Project: Raine Allen-Miller
Throughout October, we’re looking at the subject of happiness, and asking creatives to tell us about the projects they’ve most enjoyed working on. Here, director Raine Allen-Miller talks to CR about making her first short film, Jerk, and how it helped her hone her craft
I wrote Jerk when I was going through a period of depression and anxiety, and I’d just decided that I wanted to be a full-time director. (I used to be a creative, but it wasn’t for me.)
The film is about a guy who’s in his 70s, he’s from the Windrush generation, he suffers from depression, and he works in a Jamaican food shop. It’s about toxic masculinity in the black community – specifically the Caribbean community – and it’s also about loneliness and older people.
I guess it was [inspired by] combination of my own experiences with mental health issues, and wanting to make something that represented the West Indian community. I also really wanted to make something that was just mine, that I could [make] without any other influences and see what happened when I did that.
Join our community
This article is available to subscribers only. Sign up now for your access-all-areas pass.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is available to subscribers only. Sign up now to get unlimited access to the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries.
Sign in
Got a question?
+44 (0)20 7292 3703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk