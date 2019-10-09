My Happiest Project: Steph Davidson

Throughout October, we’re looking at the subject of happiness, and asking creatives to tell us about the projects they’ve most enjoyed working on. Here, Bloomberg art director Steph Davidson talks to CR about an online game she created for the magazine

Toronto-born Steph Davidson calls herself a “graphic designer who codes and animates”. Her work typically plays upon internet trends and topical news stories, and often lean towards bold graphics and brash colour palettes. Davidson started out in digital advertising working with clients such as Hersheys, Coke, Mortorola and others. This experience combined with her computer animation skills means her practice is multi-layered often working on typography, illustration, animation and much more.

For the last six years Davidson has worked at Bloomberg as a designer and art director, and has worked on a variety of projects for the website including illustrations for Bloomberg’s 404 error page from 2015 to 2018, multiple comics to sit alongside in-depth features and a plethora of animated covers for the magazine. Davidson’s work is funny, original and pushes the boundaries of editorial design and digital publishing. Here, she talks about an online game she created for a Bloomberg project last year.