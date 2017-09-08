Myerscough and Morgan spread Joy and Peace in the City of London

Installations from Morag Myerscough and Luke Morgan promote positivity, hope, strength and togetherness in London’s new Culture Mile

“JOY & PEACE, is a response to the fractious times we are all living in. We felt strongly that we wanted to make a piece of work that was full of positivity, hope, strength and the power to bring people together with joy in the heart of London for Culture Mile,” say Myerscough and Morgan.

Both pieces feature the pair’s trademark, hand-painted vibrant geometric styles. JOY is a 97 metre-long installation which grows out of the openings along the Barbican Centre car park in London.

Photo: Gareth Gardner

PEACE is set in a historic garden, creating “a place for people to gather, relax and socialise with the pavilion being the centre piece and stage for the performances and activities which have never been seen in this garden before”.

Photo: Gareth Gardner

The installations were hand-painted by Myerscough and her team and incorporate patterns created in workshops with local schools.

Both pieces were commissioned by Culture Mile, a new initiative backed by the City of London Corporation together with the Barbican, Guildhall School of Music & Drama, London Symphony Orchestra and the Museum of London to promote the City as a destination for culture and creativity.