Nadia Lee Cohen’s latest book is a one-woman show

For Hello My Name Is, the LA-based imagemaker posed as 33 fictitious characters, whose portraits are accompanied by imagined quotes and possessions

By
Diane by Nadia Lee Cohen
Diane; All images from Hello My Name Is by Nadia Lee Cohen

Known her surreal photographs imbued with nods to cinema and Americana, the award-winning imagemaker Nadia Lee Cohen has made costume and performance a key tenet of her practice, placing her among a cross-section of artists who create characters in their work, including Cindy Sherman, Samuel Fosso and Alex Prager.

Hot on the heels of her debut monograph, Women, is her latest book, titled Hello My Name Is, which is now on its second print run after the first quickly sold out at the end of last year. This time, the photographer has a new pool of characters – but it’s exclusively a one-woman show as Cohen sits in for each portrait.

In Hello My Name Is, the British-born, LA-based imagemaker is absorbed into 33 different characters, who were inspired by name tags she had collected from markets and thrift stores. Like real sitters in a photography studio, the portraits all feature the same peachy studio backdrop and three-quarter angle poses, except for the stubborn, manspreading Bill, who presumably resisted the photographer’s directions.

Speaking of how she captures personas in her work, the imagemaker told CR last year: “The characters are melodramatic, maybe even camp. They are theatrical and with that come many forms of emotion, which are entirely subjective. I am not endeavouring to inflict specific emotions on the viewer but am grateful if any are stirred.

“In terms of self-portraiture, I am also referring to the same concept as above, it’s characterisation, though perhaps those are even more personal as I’m actually living inside the character rather than observing.”

Each portrait is accompanied by a still-life featuring the character’s imagined personal ephemera, plus a short quote crafted in their voice by Idea co-founder David Owen, which together create playful vignettes. There’s Michael, the Playboy-reading sports obsessive who has the distant pout of Donnie Darko. Tina with her bouffant hair and chewed black nails, or Diane, the ear piercing specialist described as the “most Nadia-like of the transformations”.

“Nadia has taken the great American optimism of the 1960s and 1970s and, with a heap of props and a well of nostalgia and genuine affection, populated her studio with characters of that time,” Martin Parr said of the project. “Her transformation transforms them; they are all her and she is all of them.”

Cohen is unafraid to dial up the stereotypes. The artificiality of each persona is illuminated by the glare of the studio lighting, which literally bounces off the exaggerated prosthetics, brought to life by special effects make-up artist Malina Stearns.

However, for all its comedy value, the body of work is surprisingly attuned to the human condition, particularly when we see how an individual’s poses, possessions, outfits, and statements are sometimes at odds with one another. The bravado, composure or steely confidence that these characters project is easily betrayed by the smallest nuances in body language – or the book of sex tips and bottles of hair dye they thought had been stashed out of sight.

Portrait of Michael by Nadia Lee Cohen
Michael
Mrs Fisher character by Nadia Lee Cohen
Mrs. Fisher

Hello My Name Is by Nadia Lee Cohen is published by Idea Books; ideanow.online

Latest from CR

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham