Nadine Chahine on the conversation between design and politics

After 15 years at Monotype and Linotype, former Type Director Nadine Chahine has left to study a part-time masters in International Relations at Cambridge, and pursue freelance projects both in and outside the world of type.



The designer will continue to collaborate with the company on work for major brands, but also plans to develop her foundry Arabic Type and concentrate on socially motivated design.

