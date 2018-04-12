Nadine Chahine on the conversation between design and politics
After 15 years at Monotype and Linotype, former Type Director Nadine Chahine has left to study a part-time masters in International Relations at Cambridge, and pursue freelance projects both in and outside the world of type.
The designer will continue to collaborate with the company on work for major brands, but also plans to develop her foundry Arabic Type and concentrate on socially motivated design.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk