'Stars Stripes and Checks' belongs to the artist's book project and series, 'DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude.'

Photographer Nancy Scherl explores the strange stigma surrounding dining alone

Shot over the last 35 years, Scherl’s images span various New York City eateries and reveal how sociological changes, such as the advent of smartphones and the Covid-19 pandemic, have changed the meaning of ‘alone’

By

There’s an odd stigma around going out for dinner alone: while no one bats an eyelid at a solo coffee shop patron, or a lone cinema goer, dining in a restaurant without company seems to attract a certain suspicion. 

Photographer Nancy Scherl has spent the last 35 years exploring this curiosity, shooting people around New York in a way that makes these lone diners feel beautifully cinematic.

Scherl’s images have now been brought together in a book titled Dining Alone: In the Company of Solitude, which features images from the 1980s until 2020 — the pandemic year in which dining alone took on a whole new resonance against a backdrop where isolation suddenly became the norm.

'The Extrovert' from the artist's 'DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book and series, highlights the experience of being alone in public. Scherl uses peopled restaurant interiors as a metaphor. The work spans over three decades culminating during the Covid 19 Pandemic.
'Private Tent' from the artist's 'DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book project and series. The work highlights the experience of being alone in public. The peopled restaurant interiors are a metaphor for visually expressing what being alone in public might feel like.

Her work takes a documentary, or cinema verité approach, as Laura Wzorek Pressley writes in the book’s foreword. While her subjects all follow the same theme, they also provide a potted history of changing fashions and broader sociological shifts — namely the way that the ubiquity of smartphones dramatically changes what it means and looks like to be ‘alone’; gently questioning if we’re really alone at all when we’re supposedly so connected through technology.

The book was designed by New York-based designer and photographer Bonnie Briant and spans 65 images. It showcases various types of dining establishments, from high-end restaurants to burger joints to cafes and finally, makeshift outdoor tents erected on New York sidewalks as a workaround to Covid-19 social distancing.

'A Burger and Fries' from the artist's 'DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book and series.

But whatever the style of eatery or era, Scherl’s images underscore the fact that dining alone flies in the face of the accepted idea that eating out is supposedly an inherently social activity; and that without the armour of companions, solo dining involves being ‘seen’ — both by other patrons and the restaurant proprietors, whose establishments are set up to accommodate the couples and groups that make up higher spenders.

As Scherl’s images show, those expectations were forced to shift in 2020 when lone dining suddenly became more normalised, because group interactions were suddenly impossible. Yet the premise of her images as a metaphor for being alone, but in public, remains the same: her vivid colours and curious documentarian’s eye show that sometimes, in the moments when people feel the most anonymous, they become the most visible.

Nancy Scherl, Dining Alone in the Company of Strangers, cover

Dining Alone: In The Company of Solitude by Nancy Scherl is published by Daylight Books; daylightbooks.org

Latest from CR

More from CR

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Why pet food is having a design moment

In the past decade the pet food market has transformed: traditional kibble is out in the cold and a new breed of innovative, design-friendly brands represent our evolving relationship with our furry friends

Simon Buckley Not Quite Light Hulme Manchester

Is it still possible for creatives to sell out?

“We’ve been trying to sell out for years. Nobody’s buying,” Jerry Garcia famously said. With increasing collaborations between artists and ‘the establishment’ is the notion of selling out obsolete? And did it ever even exist in the first place?

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

ART DIRECTOR

LONDON

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

BOOTLE CHELTENHAM LONDON

DIGITAL DESIGNER

HOLBORN

DESIGNER / DYLUNYDD

UK WIDE