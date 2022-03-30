How NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio makes stories out of stats

Creating viral science graphics requires design, storytelling and a bit of careful rule-breaking. Mark SubbaRao, lead at NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio, tells CR how they turn complex data into compelling visual narratives

By

“Our mission is to tell the story of NASA science,” says Mark SubbaRao, astronomer turned designer and lead at the organisation’s Scientific Visualization Studio (SVS). The ten-strong team of visualisers turns out around 100 graphics each year, exploring everything from lunar eclipses to arctic sea ice and climate conditions for agricultural workers. Its database holds almost 9,000 visualisations and counting.

The graphics are made for a variety of different purposes, including NASA’s various websites, press releases, and social media, and are used by museums, planetariums, meteorologists, documentary filmmakers and, recently, screens at COP26. “Often, somebody will be watching TV and they’ll be like, hey is that your thing in the back?” jokes SubbaRao, who’s been lead at the lab for the last two years.

He originally trained as an astronomer, and spent some time working on the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, helping to build three-dimensional maps of the universe, encompassing over three million astronomical objects. SubbaRao found himself spending more time on visualisation and design, and less on astronomy, ultimately taking a job as director of the Space Visualization Laboratory at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago.

Top image: Still from the Reference Elevation Model of Antarctica; Above: moon phase still; Below: A visualisation of zonal temperature anomalies

“A lot of the time when you’re doing science, you’re really focused on a particular problem,” he tells CR. “But when you’re communicating with the public you get to talk about everything – all those things that made you interested and want to be an astronomer.”

Latest from CR

More from CR

Simon Buckley Not Quite Light Hulme Manchester

Is it still possible for creatives to sell out?

“We’ve been trying to sell out for years. Nobody’s buying,” Jerry Garcia famously said. With increasing collaborations between artists and ‘the establishment’ is the notion of selling out obsolete? And did it ever even exist in the first place?

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

MULTIMEDIA DESIGNER

London

LEAD GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Huddersfield