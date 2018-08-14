National Geographic, Elle and The Plant announced for ModMag 2018

The ModMag conference is an annual exploration of what makes magazines tick – uncovering the hard work that goes into keeping indie titles afloat, as well as the creatives behind some of the biggest names in publishing

The latest edition, which takes over London’s Conway Hall on the 1 November, features speakers from National Geographic, Elle UK, The Plant and Mundial.

This year’s theme is Reinvention, which means there’s a focus on mags that have been recently overhauled, whether in terms of design and format, or in response to a rapidly growing readership.

