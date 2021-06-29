National Museums Liverpool unveils waveform-inspired branding

Design agency SomeOne has created a new design system that knits together the group’s seven museums

National Museums Liverpool has unveiled an updated visual identity designed to bring together its various institutions, which under the previous disparate branding left visitors unaware that the venues were all part of the museum group.

The new branding by design agency SomeOne covers seven of the city’s museums: Museum of Liverpool, World Museum, International Slavery Museum, Maritime Museum, Walker Art Gallery, Sudley House and Lady Lever Art Gallery. It also elevates the group’s sub brands Hosted By, its corporate events arm, and House of Memories, its dementia awareness initiative.

The new identity revolves around a waveform symbol which when highlighted reveals the letters NML upon close inspection. While these initials might not be immediately clear to the casual passer-by, it comes to life in animations. SomeOne also developed a new black, white and fuchsia palette, a set of icons, and a brand tagline for National Museums Liverpool, which promises to be ‘never dull’.

The branding will be rolled out internally and externally, including online platforms, wayfinding, uniforms, marketing materials and venue dressing.

