NPG_CS_PR Images2

The National Portrait Gallery in London gets a brand facelift

Created to mark the gallery’s reopening in June after three years of closure for essential building work, the new look features an updated logo, typeface and colour palette

By

The new branding, from Edit Brand Studio and brand strategists Boardroom Consulting, aims to celebrate the National Portrait Gallery’s vast collection, and nod to its heritage, as well as motifs found within its refurbished building. It has launched across the gallery’s digital channels and website, where its exhibition programmes for 2023-4 have been announced.

The design features bold photography of the collection alongside clean and simple use of typography. It joins a current trend within museum and arts branding for a stripped-back, modern approach which aims to attract new audiences and throw off any stuffy associations of the past.

NPG_CS_PR Images
NPG_CS_PR Images10

A new symbol for the gallery has been created which is based on an original sketch by its first director, Sir George Scharf, who entwined and encircled ‘NPG’ in a workbook, dated 1893. Discovered in the archive, this sketch has been transformed by the illustrator and typographer, Peter Horridge, known for his logos and crests for everyone from the Royal Household and King Charles III to Liverpool Football Club.

The new logo joins other uses of the initials NPG throughout the gallery’s building, within the metalwork of railings, embossed onto furniture, and as part of original mosaics.

NPG_CS_PR Images6
NPG_CS_PR Images3

Monotype has created a bespoke typeface, NPG Serif, which is also rooted in historic font references found in and around the gallery, and a fresh colour palate has been devised, again inspired by paint and materials in the building and archive.

“Putting the vast, magnificent and diverse collection front and centre, we’ve created a brand that can flex and mean lots of different things to lots of different people, whilst still feeling part of a strong, distinctive, unified whole,” says Karen Hughes, creative director at Edit Brand Studio.

editbrandstudio.co.uk; fortheboardroom.co.uk

Latest from CR

More from CR

Rebranding Whitney Houston for a new audience

Legacy artists are big business, and labels are using creativity and design to help bring their music to new audiences. Here, we talk to designer Erik Herrström about the branding he’s created for the singer Whitney Houston, ten years after her death

Shutterstock, Vezdahod. Streets,Of,Cyberpunk,City.,Bright,Glowing,Houses,And,Windows,Of

How travel could look in 2050

The travel industry as we know it will undergo enormous change in the next three decades. Here innovation lab Possible Future paints a picture of the risks and opportunities

Onoe Caponoe, Red Planet; Director: Mikey Bharj (still)

Music videos of the year 2022

This year’s been largely about tech when it comes to music videos: we’ve seen deepfakery, AI (of course), some stunning CG to replicate a zoetrope, and a surprising appearance from the humble pager

Trends of 2022: The year in tech

Changes swept through the tech sector this year, leaving a trail of uncertainty across social media, cryptocurrency, and the creative workforce – but opportunity in some corners, too

Games of the year 2022

Horror, horticulture, cats, religion, power-washing … whatever your niche interest, there was a game for you in 2022. We look at ten of our favourites from the last 12 months

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

PROJECT MANAGER

LONDON

CREATIVE COPYWRITER

LONDON