Following a national callout for submissions, The Nationwide Degree Show has selected work from 23 graduates to appear on outdoor ad sites in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol

The Nationwide Degree show was set up by designers Charlotte Weyer, India Pearce and Anoushka Schellekens to help creative graduates whose degree shows have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus.

Thanks to a partnership with Ocean Outdoor – which has donated £49,000 worth of ad space – the project is providing some much-needed exposure to graduates from UK art and design schools by displaying their work on large-scale billboards in four cities.

Pearce, Weyer and Schellekens launched a call for entries last month, inviting graduates to submit their work to be in with a chance of having it appear on selected sites. The group received over 1,000 submissions from 100 UK colleges and have chosen 23 projects to showcase on digital screens.

Their selection spans a wide range of disciplines – from graphic design to photography, illustration, ceramics, textile design, graphics and fine art – and includes work from 17 different colleges across Scotland, England and Wales.

The degree show launched last week and work will be on show until June 8. Submissions can also be viewed online via the Instagram account @_freshmeet.

nationwidedegree.show