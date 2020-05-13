The Nationwide Degree Show will display grad work on billboards

The Nationwide Degree Show is offering art and design graduates – who are left with no regular degree shows this year due to coronavirus – the chance to see their work displayed on billboards across the UK

With student degree shows either cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus, graduates are having to find other ways to get their work out there this year. We’re already seeing news of online grad shows coming through, organised by either universities or grads themselves (which we will collate online over the coming weeks), but here is another opportunity for this year’s grads to see their work on an even larger canvas: the billboard.

Organised by three designers from the creative industries – India Pearce (VaynerMedia London), Charlotte Weyer (Vitamin London), and Anoushka Schellekens (Gravity Road) – the Nationwide Degree Show has partnered with Ocean Outdoor, who are giving the team £49k’s worth of billboard space across the country to exhibit pieces of art or design work. The work will run in London, Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester for two weeks from May 25.

The team are accepting submissions from any form of art or design student who is entering the industry this year. Their primary focus is on final year students of BA courses, but also MAs and some higher college courses that prepare students for industry.

To be part of the project, simply submit your work here. The deadline for entries is this Friday, May 15 – so act fast!

nations-degree-show.typeform.com/to/FOCMsJ