Need to talk about something naughty? Unporn it
Writers and publishers in need of SFW imagery for their NSFW stories can now use Unporn – an image library of suggestive fruit and veg
Launched by stock library Unsplash, the free-to-use collection aims to address the “lack of quality, usable imagery around sexual subjects”. Replete with upright cacti and cucumbers, as well as juicy orange segments and cherries, the photos are ambiguous yet naughty enough to cover a range of taboo subjects.
While the images themselves seem faintly ridiculous, an early trial of the library has proved (ahem) fruitful, with Unporn photos downloaded more than 64,000 times. GQ paired its “What makes the ‘perfect penis’” article with an image of an aubergine, while Playboy used a cactus and measuring tape for its “Big Dick Energy is a Hoax” feature.
