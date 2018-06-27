Nelly Ben Hayoun on her theory of total bombardment

Speaking at Sonar+D in Barcelona, the French designer talks about setting up her own studio, working with clients as varied as NASA and WeTransfer, and using the ‘hammering technique’ to turn every no into a yes

It isn’t easy to pin down exactly what Nelly Ben Hayoun does for a job. She has previously been described as a ‘social sculptor’, ‘a fusion between Andy Warhol and Albert Einstein’ and ‘an inexhaustible source of renewable energy that, if harnessed, could eliminate our dependence on fossil fuels’, to name just a few.

Born in the south of France, Hayoun originally studied textile design university before doing the design interactions masters at the RCA. She now heads up Nelly Ben Hayoun Studios, a London-based interdisciplinary ‘Willy Wonka’ agency that creates events and experiences for clients across the spectrum of film, design, music, politics, digital and science.